Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Tami Lea Bartley, 47, New Haven, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fiedele Rumuri, 20, Lexington, failure to appear. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Jacob Ryan Masterson, 21, Bardstown, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no seat belts; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; no insurance card; failure to transfer motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; license to be in possession; no insurance.

Booked at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-