Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

George Willie Hillard, 41, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Waylon Lewis Greenwell, 42, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

David Shane Hutchins, 49, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 by Probation & Parole.

Mathew Eric Fox, 31, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; failure to appear; intimidating a participant in the legal process. Bond is $1,096.50 cash. Booked at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kiboni Ann Yarling, 34, Eastview, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:32 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-