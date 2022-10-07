Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Charles Anthony Broaddus, 51, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Douglas Underwood, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $493 cash. Booked at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Marie Elzy, 37, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Malik Reed Stone, 22, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan David Robinson, 43, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; burglary, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

