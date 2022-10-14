Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

William Cody Richardson, 31, Lawrenceburg, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melissa Jean Evans, 46, Bardstown,, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,250 cash. Booked at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Lynn Jewell, 43, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $10,271 cash. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Chadwick Burgin, 38, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Lauren Elizabeth Berryman, 34, Bardstown, promoting contraband, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Joseph Christopher Isaiah Sanderson, 21, Brandenburg, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-