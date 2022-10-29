Tim Talk 2: Candidate talks about endorsements, future jail needs, IRBs

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — Judge Executive candidate Tim Hutchins said he has a team of up to 18 people helping him knock on doors during his campaigning across the county.

TIM HUTCHINS

Tim spoke with WBRT’s Roth Stratton as part of the second installment of “Tim’s Talk” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN.

Tim has received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie.

During Tim Talk No. 2, Hutchins discusses updates needed for the local jail; and the use of Industrial Revenue Bonds to attract new industry.

-30-