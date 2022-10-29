Tim Talk 3: Endorsements, tax rumors, bringing prayer & the Pledge to fiscal court

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 — According to Republican candidate for judge-executive Tim Hutchins, he’s been hearing a lot of discontent from local realtors in regard to the local board of realtor’s endorsement of his opponent in the race for judge-executive.

Many of board members know Tim has been involved in home building in the community, and they were unhappy with the endorsement. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO TIM TALK.

The city is taking a lead role in the planning for a multipurpose sports facility, and Hutchins, during Tim Talk No. 3, explains his plans to support that effort.

Hutchins said he is “100 percent for it without raising taxes,” and said the involvement of private investors is critical to its success.

“With the right leadership I think we could get it done,” he said.

Hutchins plans to bring public comment back to fiscal court meetings, as well as open each meeting prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hutchins also addresses rumors that he’s supporting plans for new taxes or abolition of the library board.

-30-