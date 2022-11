NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 — Its time for “Tim Talk,” a 30-minute discussion program with Tim Hutchins, candidate for Nelson County Judge Executive recorded on Wedensday, Nov. 2, 2022. Tim discusses a variety of topics related to his campaign, his opponent,, and his thoughts on the future of Nelson County government. Running time: About 27 minutes.

-30-