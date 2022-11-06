Tim Talks: Hutchins discusses issues in Nelson County judge executive race

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 — Tim Hutchins, candidate for Nelson County judge-executive, created a series of “Tim Talks,” videos or audio interviews where the candidate discusses the issues in the campaign and his responses to questions about his views of the future of Nelson County government. Each interview is approximately 30 minutes in length.

Click the links below to play each file.

-30-