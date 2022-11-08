Video: Shelburne releases election-eve video looking forward to county’s future

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 — Eric Shelburne, the Democratic candidate for Nelson County judge-executive, released a video conversation Monday that offers his look back at his campaign for judge-executive and his thoughts moving forward. What will a Shelburne-led county government look like? He talks about this and other aspects of the future of Nelson County in this conversation with Roth Stratton.

