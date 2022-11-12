Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

Justin Scott Jackson, 34, Harrodsburg, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; disregarding stop sign; operating vehicle with expired operators license; improper equipment; no registration receipt; no insurance card. Bond is $1,000. Booked at 2:35 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-