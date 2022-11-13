Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

Thomas Lewis Little, 45, Willisburg, speeding, 23 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle; disregarding sotp sign; no operators license; reckless driving; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); fleeing or evading police, first-degree (on foot); operating on a suspended license; persistent felony offender, first-degree; parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,635. Booked at 11:20 p.m. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

