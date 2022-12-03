Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Corey Wade Bogard, 25, Bloomfield, fugitive from another state; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information. No bond listed. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Gerald Morris, 45, New Haven, possession of marijuana; no insurance; operating on a suspended license; improper registration plate; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:53 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the Nelson county Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Marie Grigsby, 40, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $760 cash. Booked at 7:06 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Joseph Greenwell, 35, Bardstown, leaving the scene of an accident; operating on a suspended operators license; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $5,500 cash. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Harriet Jane Norvell, 30, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, automobile, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; license to be in possession. No bond listed. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-