Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Vernon James Arnold Jr., 64, wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey Renee Massey, 23, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 23, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Dennis Hicks, 71, Shepherdsville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-