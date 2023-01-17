Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

Joseph Jared Kopp, 39, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; one headlight. No bond listed. Booked at 1:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roy Ancel Litton, 52, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, second-degree, drug unspecified; improper registration plate; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 9:42 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Benita Elaine Festervan, 38, Lexington, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $25,534.67 cash. Booked at 11:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Bryan Christopher Smith, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:41 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Trey Donovan Courtney, 30, Lexington, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mykel Charles Cloud, 28, Bardstown, criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-