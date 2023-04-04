Obituary: Betty Hagan Lewis, 79, Holy Cross

Betty Hagan Lewis, 79, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Washington County. She was a former cashier at Cash Variety Store. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Springfield.

BETTY HAGAN LEWIS

She was a loving mom, wife, grandma, and great-grandma, but she was also an unbelievable mother-in-law. She enjoyed shopping, being with her family, and going to church. She had a passion for her faith and her family. She loved sitting out on her patio admiring her flowers and playing with her great-grandkids. She also enjoyed feeding her hummingbirds and squirrels. She had a lifelong impact on everyone that she met. We could all learn from her kindness and giving ways. She will be truly missed forever.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Frederick Hagan (June 15, 2007); her parents, Russell Thomas and Eva Opal Tatum Haydon; four sisters, Jody Mudd, Maymie Jane Hill, Pamela Kay Harley and Texie Oldham; and one brother, Bobby Haydon.

Survivors include her husband, Terry W. Lewis; three daughters, Deborah Martin (Chris) and Angela Hagan (Chris Smith), both of Holy Cross, and Amanda Boblitt (James Osbourne) of Bardstown; two stepsons, William Mark Lewis of Brooks and Terry Charles Lewis of Brandenburg; three sisters, Mary Johnson (T. J.) of Columbus, Ohio, Linda Johnson (Charlie) of Indiana and Nancy Walker (Roy) of Campbellsville; one brother, Billy Haydon of Winchester; six grandchildren, Haley Boblitt, Hannah Boblitt, Kelsey Rakes, Paige Smith, Ashlyn Martin and Kristi Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Cole Rakes, Wyatt Rakes and Keagan Greenwell.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating. Burial is in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2023, at the funeral home.

Casket bearers are Cody McElroy, James Osbourne, Chris Martin, Tye Murphy, Chris Rakes and Kevin Greenwell; Chris Smith will serve as an honorary casket bearer.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-