Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Lizy’ Rogers, 80, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth “Lizy” Rogers, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at University Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 11, 1942, in Cox’s Creek to William Earl and Margaret Della Goben Hayden. She was a former waitress and cook and liked to watch westerns on TV. She was of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by two sons, Russell Lee (Patricia) Barnes Jr. and James “Jimmy” (Jennifer) Barnes, both of New Haven; three sisters, Betty Greenwell of Bardstown, Charlotte (Neal) Thompson of Cox’s Creek, Debby (Donnie) Gordon of Versailles; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

