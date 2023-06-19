Obituary: Joseph Michael Edelen, 80, Bardstown

Joseph Michael Edelen, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born July 8, 1942, in Louisville. He retired after 33 years of service at Jim Beam Distillery. He loved going to the lake and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and family. He was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Samuels.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kristal Lyn Edelen Lyvers; one son-in-law, Jeremy Lyvers; his parents, John and Mildred Edelen; and two brothers, Johnny Edelen and Sam Edelen.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Mattingly of Bardstown and Leigh (Eric) Ulrich of Cox’s Creek; one son-in-law, Kenny Mattingly of Bardstown; two sisters, Mary Ann (Donnie) Mattingly of Cox’s Creek and Debbie (Don) Mudd of Bardstown; three brothers, Ed (Linda) Edelen and Dennis Edelen, both of Bardstown, and Tony (Connie) Edelen of Florida; one sister-in-law, Marguerite Edelen of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Zach (Deanna) Mattingly, Lincoln (Kate) Mattingly, Cole Mattingly, Sawyer Mattingly, Kennedy Mattingly, Katie (Anthony) Wilkerson, Matthew Ulrich, Mollie Ulrich, Keegan Ulrich, Ashton Lyvers, and Noah Lyvers; four great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ella, Waylon Wilkerson, and Lucas Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and 8:30-9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-