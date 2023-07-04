Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, July 3, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, July 3, 2023

Dashaun Edward Taylor, 24, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree, cocaine; probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance; no insurance card; improper display of registration plates; no registration plates; no registration receipt. Bond is $5,050. Booked at 4:13 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Marshall Leon Fulkerson, 56, Cox’s Creek, sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age; incest, victim under 12 years of age; sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $200,000 cash. Booked at 9:43 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne Lee Parks Jr., 37, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 10:24 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-