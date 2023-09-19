Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 21, Buffalo, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 12:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023,, by Probation and Parole.

Ashley Danielle Morley, 36, New Haven, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023,, by the New Haven Police Department.

Lolita Ann Simonton, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, by the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Joseph Darrell Wise, 43, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Susana T. Cabajal, 51, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 9:38 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-