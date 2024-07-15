Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, July 14, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Sunday, July 14, 2024

Kimberly Denise Alred, 32, London, possession controlled substance, first-degree (fentanyl); probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

