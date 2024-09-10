Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, Sept. 9, 2024

John Tyler Yates, 35, Boston, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 8:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Claude Owen McMakin, 35, Radcliff, probation violaiton (for felony offense)(3 counts). No bond. Booked at 10:49 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Karen Lynn Newton, 49, Cox’s Creek, unlawful access to a computer; forgery, third-degree; false statements/financial conditions to get a credit card. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brent Decker, 53, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds. No bond. Booked at 6:19 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Stephne Renee Jessie, 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-