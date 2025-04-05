Obituary: Robert Edwin Spalding, 80, Bardstown

Robert Edwin Spalding, 80, of Bardstown, died Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville surrounded by family and friends. He was born Sept. 25, 1944.

ROBERT EDWIN SPALDING

He was a retired electrician for Arrow Electric and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown, where he was from and lived most of his life. He was often referred to simply as “Neighbor.”

He loved sports, the Moose Lodge, hunting, his church, family and friends, his newspaper and his beloved Wildcats, not necessarily in that order. Go Big Blue!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Catherine Spalding; four sisters, Christine Sims, Frankie Lesousky, Juanita Jonczy, JoAnn Schuyler; and four brothers, Raphael Spalding, Leo Spalding, Thurman Spalding and Barth Spalding.

He is survived by his significant other of 43 years, Paula Ruby of Bardstown; one son, Clark Nathan Spalding of Bardstown; two brothers, Hugh (Bunny) Spalding of Louisville and Joseph Sheeran (Shanny) Spalding of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Mary Spalding Beard of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Dennis Schuyler of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Ann Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-