Posted by admin

Obituary: Francis Lloyd ‘Toodle’ Mattingly, 89, Bardstown

Francis Lloyd “Toodle” Mattingly, 89, of Bardstown, formerly of Saint Francis, died Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at Flaget Hospital.

FRANCIS LLOYD “TOODLE” MATTINGLY

He was born July 7, 1936, in Marion County. He devoted his life to agriculture as a dedicated dairy farmer. He also served the community as a school bus driver. Together with his beloved wife, he was honored with the Peace and Justice award by the Archdiocese of Louisville and helped launch the Community Farm Alliance, making a lasting impact on farming advocacy. He will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, infectious laughter, and unwavering commitment to family and community.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Marie Higdon Mattingly (Nov. 24, 2024); his parents, Joseph Lee and Mary Alice Miles Mattingy; three sisters, Effie Lee Mattingly, Lucille Thompson, and Viola Mattingly; two brothers, James Delmar Mattingly and James William “Billy” Mattingly; and one grandson, Michael Hamilton.

Survivors include two daughters, Gina Garrett of Lebanon and Becca Hamilton (Curtis) of Fredricktown; five sons, Richie Mattingly (Tina) of Bradfordsville, Russell Mattingly (Becky) of Saint Joe, Kerry Mattingly (Gloria) of Springfield, Craig Mattingly (Jackie) of Loretto and Dale Mattingly of Saint Francis; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard T. Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 6 p.m.prayer service Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-