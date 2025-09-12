Posted by admin

Obituary: William Richard Salsman Sr., 89, Bardstown

William Richard Salsman Sr., 89, of Bardstown, died Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at his home in Bardstown. He was born in Loretto April 10, 1936, to the late John Edgar and Mary Leona Salsman.

He was preceded in death by eight sisters Nancy Mercedes Salsman, Hilda Salsman, Shirley Cambron, Rita Willett, Martha Farley, Mary Leona Evans, Margaret ‘Peg’ Thompson, and Donna Ann Thompson; and seven brothers, John Edgar Salsman, John Wesley Salsman, Joseph Daniel Salsman, John Edgar Salsman II, David Leon Salsman, John Bruce Salsman and Charles Robert Salsman.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June Carolyn Hagan Salsman; four daughters, Mary Salsman Buckley (Eric), June Carolyn Rankin (Giles), Ann Margaret Salsman, and Amie Salsman Kulick (Jason); four sons, William Richard ‘Bill’ Salsman Jr., John Berry Salsman, Joseph Lee Salsman (Lara), and Andrew Philip Salsman (Kara); 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and countless loved nieces and nephews.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, building bridges all over the states of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

He was a devoted father, husband, and Catholic. He enjoyed following and watching UK sports, spending time with his family. He especially loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with military rites by the Marion County Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to the Tom McKay Group Home, 329 South 3rd St. Bardstown, KY 40004.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

