Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Cecilia Mackin Greenwell, 76

Mary Cecilia Mackin Greenwell, 76, died Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.

MARY CECILIA MACKIN GREENWELL

She was the daughter of Iva Jean and Jimmy Mackin. She was a excellent cook and musician, sharing her passion for music with the parish that she loved, St. Gregory Catholic Church, as an organist, pianist, and youth teacher for many decades.

She was devoted to her family in every way. She never missed a sporting game, recital, or performance. She spent the last couple of years of her life selflessly caring for her mother who died last July. Anyone who met her was immediately greeted and treated as a member of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Iva Jean and Jimmy Mackin; one sister, Ann Ewing; and one nephew, Brian Gerald Ewing.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Marshall Greenwell; two daughters, Jeannie Greenwell (Bill Blann) and Jessie Hicks (Dave Hicks); one son, Joey Greenwell of Pasadena, Calif.; three grandchildren, Marissa Greenwell, Gracie Hicks and Carson Hicks; one great-grandchild, Emmett Purcell; and in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

The Funeral Mass was 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can go to St. Gregory Catholic Church in honor of Mary.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-