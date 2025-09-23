Posted by admin

Video: County judge talks about sheriff’s office issues on his weekly radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive discusses recently publicized issues and problems reported at the Nelson County Sheriff”s Office on his WBRT weekly radio show “Around the County with NCJE Tim Hutchins.” Hutchins also discusses a move to create a merit board to oversee the operating practices of the sheriff’s office. Running time: 58 minutes.

-30-