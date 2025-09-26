Posted by admin

Obituary: Joe Greenwell, 68, Shepherdsville

Joe Greenwell, 68, of Shepherdsville, died Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at his home. He was born May 6, 1957, in Bardstown.

He was a veteran of the U.S Air Force, a self-employed diesel mechanic, past employee for 20 plus years as a safety patrol for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a member of the American Legion and past commander, founder and director of the American Legion Post 42 Riders and past KBA officer. He loved to travel to military memorials, riding his Harley Davidson on charitable rides such as Toys for Tots and others, fishing, hunting and his dog “Roo”.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly “Jeannie” Greenwell; his parents, Joe Donnie and Barbara Ann Greenwell; and his mother-in-law, Marcella Samuels.

He is survived by his wife, Annetta Samuels Greenwell; two daughters, Carrie R. Lawrence (Cyndi) and Danielle M. Rose (Denny); one stepson, Jody Foster (Kita); one stepdaughter, Destiny Hamilton (William); two sisters, Sheila Mouser (Gene) and Connie Greenwell; five grandchildren, Taylor R. Doimer, Allison M. Area (Bronson), Raelyn M. Rose, Jackson Rose, and Riley Hileman; one step-grandson, Liam Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with the Rev. Archie Smallwood officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

