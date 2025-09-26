Posted by admin

Obituary: Teresa R. Geoghegan, 74, Louisville

Teresa R. Geoghegan, 74, of Louisville, died Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born March 23, 1951, in Bath County. She retired from Norton Suburban Hospital in Louisville after 40 years of service. She was a member of the Kentucky Registrar Board.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. “Buddy” Geoghegan Sr.; one son, Ben Geoghegan; her father, Arson Thornsbury; her mother, Inice Beard; and one brother, Rusty Thornsbury.

She is survived by two sons, John R. “Rob” Geoghegan Jr, and Craig (Sarah) Geoghegan, both of Bardstown; her fiance, Freddy Butler of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four siblings; Necil Quick, Tarsol (Pat) Thornsbury, Emzy Thornsbury, and Beulah (Dave) Jeffries; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Big Spring Cemetery in Bloomfield with Dr. James Carroll officiating.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to American Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

