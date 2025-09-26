Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Frances Reynolds, 85, Bardstown

Mary Frances Reynolds, 85, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at her home. She was born March 2, 1940, in Lebanon. She loved yard sales, shopping, Facebook and clothes. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Elsie Nolley; one brother, Joseph Darrell Nolley; and one sister, Bernice Spurling.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Reynolds; one daughter, Jennifer Hash of Bardstown; one son, Jeff Reynolds of Finley Ridge; two sisters, Bonnie (Clyde) Benningfield and Judy Murphy, both of Lebanon; one brother, Jackie (Gae) Nolley of Campbellsville; two grandsons, Justin (Hayley) Hash and Jared (Kalynne) Hash; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hash, Garrett Hash, and Vera McCullough with one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Jason Mattingly officiating.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

