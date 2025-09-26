Posted by admin

Obituary: JoAnn Bruner, 92, Bardstown

JoAnn Bruner, 92, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 8, 1932, in Jefferson County.

She loved to go antiquing and to read a good book. She owned a greenhouse which led her to be able to use her green thumb. She loved her bunco club, and had a great time with her bunco girls. She was a part of the WMU club, and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Florence Edwards; Alvie Bruner; one sister, Betty J. Lamont; and two sons, Mike Bruner and Scott Bruner.

She is survived by one daughter, Shellie Klostermann; one son, Tod (Barbara) Bruner; two daughters-in-law, Melinda Bruner and Betty Bruner. seven grandchildren, Amiee (Mike) Sims, Ashley Klostermann, Tara (Kirk) Brown, Lynn (Stuart) Haydon, Jessica (Greg) McCorkle, Katie (Patrick) Bruner, and Jared (Madisen) Bruner; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at New Salem Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

