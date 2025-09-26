Posted by admin

Obituary: Carolyn B. Whitaker, 78, Taylorsville

Carolyn B. Whitaker, 78, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born July 11, 1947, in Taylorsville to the late Shelby Blaine and Ruby Lee Hurst Walls.

She was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Taylorsville Community Church. She always loved going to church and reading her Bible.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Edward Whitaker; one son-in-law, Troy Shelburne; and six siblings, Shelby, Catherine, Bertie, Dee, Louise and Gloria.

She is survived by one daughter, Dana Shelburne of Mount Eden; one son, Michael (Cindy) Whitaker of Taylorsville; two brothers, Larry Blaine (Marilyn) Walls of Pewee Valley and Billy Walls of Henry County; five grandchildren, Erin Whitaker, Carol Whitaker, Emily Whitaker, Jason (Emily) Shelburne, and Tyler Shelburne; three stepgrandchildren, James Taylor, Joshua Taylor, and Jacqulynn Taylor; five great-grandchildren, Edward, Grace, Robert, Lily, and Ronan; three stepgreat-grandchildren, William, Thomas and Remington; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

