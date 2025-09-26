Posted by admin

Obituary: Donald Allen ‘Don’ Pay, 78, Taylorsville

Donald Allen “Don” Pay, 78, of Taylorsville, died Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at his home. He was born March 18, 1947, in Louisville to the late William Pay and Alma Mae Harmon.

He entered the U.S. Navy and then went on to receive a bachelors degree from Western Kentucky University and a Master’s degree from University of Louisville. He was a retired actor and radio broadcaster and served 12 years as the mayor of Taylorsville.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Keithley Pay; one son, Donald Pay of Taylorsville; and two nephews, Steve Pay and Paul Pay, both of California.

His family respectfully chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

