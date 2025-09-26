Posted by admin

Obituary: Lila E. Farnsworth, 91, Deatsville

Lila E. Farnsworth, 91, of Deatsville, died Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was born May 20, 1934, in Bardstown to the late Miles and Rose Cecil Edelen.

She was a former employee of Byrd and Son, Holiday Inn and the US Postal Service in Deatsville. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. She loved her family and grandchildren more than anything, catering to their every need. She loved hosting holiday gatherings and making lasting memories with the people she loved. Lila also enjoyed shopping and played the piano for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Lee Farnsworth; and nine siblings.

She is survived by one daughter, Geraldine Lee Farnsworth Cissell of Florence; four sons, Anthony David (Jannie) Farnsworth of Clarksville, Tenn., John Howard (Frater) Farnsworth, Richard Kevin (Suzanne) Farnsworth, and Stephen Lee Farnsworth, all of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at St. Gregory Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

