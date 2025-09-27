Posted by admin

Obituary: William Michael ‘Mike’ Tindle, 63, Taylorsville

William Michael “Mike” Tindle, 63, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born May 29, 1962, in Shelbyville to Raymond Ellis “R.E.” and Doris Hall Tindle.

He was an employee of Glantz and was a member of Little Mount Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, coaching little league and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Tindle.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Lewis Tindle of Taylorsville; three daughters, Brittany Tindle, Amanda (Tommy) McGehee, and Samantha (Adam) Keeling, all of Taylorsville; one son, Elijah (Ashlee) Tindle of of Taylorsville; his parents, R.E. and Doris Tindle of Taylorsville; one sister, Lynda Huckleberry of Chaplin; and 11 grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Little Mount Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, and 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

