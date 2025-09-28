Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 23-28, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

George Russell Lewis, Jr., 40, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 3:55 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Steven Stine Jr., 38, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Desiree Jackson, 42, Hopkinsville, failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $771 cash. Booked at 11:08 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Ralph Erik Cinnamon, 38, Bronston, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

Adam Jewell Tingle, 41, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Mike Ronald Evans, 45, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $490 cash.

Booked at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Fowler, 34, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $353 cash. Booked at 1:37 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monte Eltorro Anthony, 48, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

David Lee Bradshaw, 46, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Jason Wesley Ashbaugh, 49, Lebanon, burglary, third-degree. Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Connie Bernice Greer, 57, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, by the Nelson Circuit Court.

Perry Anthony Bell, 37, Lebanon, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); burglary, first-degree; unlawful imprisonment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Edward Breeden, 38, Mount Washington, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Sydney Marie Edwards, 20, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Edward Harrison, 21, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 9:51 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Jeffery Darwen Vincent, 34, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, third-degree (police or probation officer); resisting arrest. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Scott McNear, 53, Hodgenville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Traci Alexis Howard, 27, Henderson, failure to appear (4 counts); insufficient head lamps; careless driving; failure to give right-of-way to emergency vehicle; operating on a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; no brake lights; no seat belt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond total is $6,580 cash. Booked at 8:49 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Todd Gribbons, 51, New Hope, disorderly conduct, second-degree menacing; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); wanton endangerment, first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 10:01 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025

Darrell Dewayne Mason, 61, Bardstown, careless driving; possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; obstructing emergency responder violation; menacing; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-