Obituary: Judy Lee Jackson Hicks, 77, Culvertown

Judy Lee Jackson Hicks, 77, of Culvertown, died Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Maywood Manor. She was born May 6, 1948, in Culvertown. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She was a dedicated homemaker and loved gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bobby” Hicks; her parents, John and Oneda Jackson; and two brothers, Jerry Jackson and Ricky Jackson.

She is survived by three children, Brian Hicks (Tammy) of Bardstown, Angela Young of Springfield and Andy Hicks (Ange) of Cox’s Creek; two sisters, Shirley Dones (Nicky) of Culvertown and Theresa Scamahorne (Pat) of Bardstown; two brothers, Jimmy Jackson (Cheryl) of Bloomfield and Kenny Jackson (Kathy) of Icetown; four grandsons, Aaron Hicks (Addyson), Ryan Hicks (Hannah), Jason Young (Molly) and Jarod Young (Elizabeth); one great-grandson, Robert Ellis Hicks; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend and caretaker for the last six years, Jeannette Boone.

The funeral mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Brandon DeToma, the Rev. David Farrell, and the Rev. Pepper Elliott officiating.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, and 8-9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Thomas Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

