James Victery files to run for Jimmy Higdon’s 14th District state senate seat

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 — Cox’s Creek resident James Victery has filed his his intent to run as a candidate seeking the Republican nomination for the 14th District state senate seat.

JAMES VICTERY

Sen. Jimmy Higdon of Lebanon current represents the 14th senate district, and has announced he will not seek re-election to an additional term next year.

Kentucky’s 14th Senate District includes LaRue, Marion, Nelson, Washington, and Spencer counties.

Victery is a Nelson County resident. He and his wife, Haley have two daughters, Josie and Magie. The couple met when both were students at Western Kentucky University, where James Victery majored in Political Science and Communitations. Haley Victery is currently the principal at Cox’s Creek Elementary School.

Victery is currently a field representative for U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie, a position he took after spending most of his career with the U.S. Army’s Cadet Command at Fort Knox.

Victery has been active in the Republican Party in several capacities. He previously served as youth chairman before he was named as vice chair in 2022. He currently is serving in his second term as youth chair for Republican Party in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Victery is running on a platform devoted to reining in the growing burden of property taxes for homeowners across the 14th District. He said he also has a deep commitment to Kentucky’s public education system

Regarding his decision to run for the 14th District seat, Victery said that he and his wife settled down in Nelson County because the local communities share the same values that he and his wife share

“My purpose in running is to ensure that in 20 years my children, their families, and all of the 14th District have the opportunity to remain in a community that has stayed true to its roots.

