City issues press release noting the death of former Mayor Dixie Hibbs.

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 — The City of Bardstown is deeply saddened by the death of former Mayor and Councilwoman Dixie Hibbs. Hibbs served the community as mayor for four years, and as a member of the city council for two decades.

Hibbs dedicated her life to public service, community growth, and preserving Bardstown unique history and charm. She was known for ther vision, leadership and her tireless advocacy of Bardstown. She helped shape the city’s path forward while also preserving and honoring its traditions and heritage.

“Dixie Hibbs was a true servant leader whos e love for Bardstown could be seen in everything she did and in the many books she published,” Mayor Dick Heaton said. “Her legacy of leadership, knowledge of history ane commitment to the City will live on for generations.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. The City of Bardstown extends its deepest condolences to the Hibbs family during this time of loss.

Hibbs was recently honored by Bardstown City Council with a proclamation honoring her many contributions to the city, as well as her efforts to document and preserve the city’s rich history.

