Obituary: James Patrick ‘Pat’ Seward, 81, New Haven

James Patrick “Pat” Seward, 81, of New Haven, died Wednesday Oct. 1, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Athertonville. He was the son of the late Felix and Mary Josephine Clark Seward.

He retired from Gates rubber Company with 38 years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and his family.

In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debbie Seward; two sisters, Frances Irene Brennan, and Jeannie Back; and three brothers, Paul Russell “P.R.” Seward, Johnny Seward, and Joseph Michael “Mike” Seward.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Ann Hall Seward of New Haven; two sisters, Annette Sidebottom of Boston and Sharon Jaggers of Hodgenville; one brother, Charlie Seward of New Haven; 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with family officiating. Burial is private at at later date.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

