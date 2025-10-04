Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald ‘Ron’ Franklin Watts, 84, Bardstown

Ronald “Ron” Franklin Watts, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. He was born June 29, 1941, in Nelson County. He was the chief maintenance crew member at American Airlines, and worked at Chris’ Creations. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church.

RONALD “RON” FRANKLIN WATTS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Christine Watts; and one sister, Peggy Dean Watts.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sue Carolyn Shewmaker Watts, of Bardstown; three sons, Mark Watts and Michael (Brandye) Watts, both of Bloomfield, and Jason (Sharon) Watts of Bardstown; one sister, Betty Jean Watts Coomer, of Bardstown; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Johnson. Burial is at a later date in the church cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-