Obituary: Glenda Magruder, 82, Cox’s Creek

Glenda Magruder, 82, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Oct. 2, 1942, in Samuels.

She was the best seamstress in Deatsville, having worked designing and altering clothing and quilts for many individuals throughout Nelson County. She also altered costumes for the Stephen Foster Story for many years. In addition, she worked at Kroger, designing floral arrangements. She was a lifelong member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She was the best sister, aunt, and friend any of us could have dreamed of having, she will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Allen Ray Magruder; her parents, Augustus and Mamie Snellen Coomes; four sisters, Hazel Bowman, twin sisters, Dorothy Meyer and Helen Shain, and Mildred Milligan; two brothers, Elwood Coomes and Preston Coomes; and her fur babies, Prince, Missy, and Bandit.

She is survived by her loving sister, Barbara (Austin) Weller; one nephew, Larry Magruder; her best friends, Larry and Brenda Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews; and her friends from New Salem Baptist Church and Kroger.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, at New Salem Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Salem Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

