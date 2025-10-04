Posted by admin

Obituary: Chevelle Allen, 50, Bardstown

Chevelle Allen, 50, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at Kindred Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 3, 1975, in Lakenheath Air Force Base, England. He was a member of Trailblazers Motorcycle Club, Bardstown Chapter, and St. Monica Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alexis Jane “Lexie” Allen; his father, Ricky Quinn; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Estelle Allen; and his paternal grandmother, Dolly Quinn.

He is survived by one daughter, Jur’Nee Allen; his mother, Deborah Allen; two sisters, Jaci Ellison and Melanie Hill; two brothers, Chontell Richie and Donell “Nick” Richie; his dear friend of 15 years, Jackie Conway; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Roscoe M. Linton officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

