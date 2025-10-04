Posted by admin

Obituary: Tina Louise Hutchins, 52, New Haven

Tina Louise Hutchins, 52, of New Haven, died Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at her home. She was born Dec. 14, 1972, in Bardstown to Harold Richard and Marilyn Louise Nalley Hutchins. She was a greeter at Walmart for 26 years. She attended Active Day and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She loved music and dancing and enjoyed playing her instruments and putting on concerts in her room every Sunday. She was crowned Miss Exceptional at the Nelson County Fair in 2009. She loved people and everyone loved her.

TINA LOUISE HUTCHINS

She is survived by her parents, Harold and Marilyn Hutchins of New Haven; one sister, Penny (Troy) Benningfield of Culvertown; one brother, Josh (Ashley) Faulkner of Deatsville; one stepsister, Christina Hutchins of Mount Washington; 12 nieces and nephews, Dakota (Ashley) Benningfield, Hannah Benningfield, Braxton Benningfield, Bristol Benningfield, Kaitlynn Ferguson, Bryce Faulkner, Maci Faulkner, Jaidyn (Riley) Sims, Branson Sims, Hagan Sims, Zack Seaton, Destiny Castle; and five great-nieces and great-nephews, Brantley Benningfield, Beckham Benningfield, Bryer Davie, Brynlin Davie and Lawsyn Sims.

The prayer service was 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-