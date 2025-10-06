Posted by admin

Campaign 2026: Ben Mudd announces he’ll run for Sen. Higdon’s state senate seat

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 — Marion County native Benjamin Mudd, a pharmacist and small business has announced plans to run for state Sen. Jimmy Higdon’s seat in the Kentucky Senate to represent Nelson, LaRue, Marion, Spencer, and Washington counties in Central Kentucky.

BENJAMIN MUDD

State Sen. Jimmy Hidgon recently announced that he would not seek re-election to represent the state’s 14th District in the Kentucky Senate when his term expires at the end of December 2026.

“I want to thank Senator Jimmy Higdon for his years of dedicated service and conservative leadership on behalf of our region,” Mudd said. “He has been a tireless advocate for our communities, and I hope to build upon his legacy by continuing to fight for the values that matter most to Kentucky families.”

Mudd is a fifth-generation Marion Countian and still resides on his family’s farm with his wife, Brittany, and their two daughters, who are now the sixth generation to live there.

His deep roots in the community and professional leadership have prepared him to serve the families of Central Kentucky with conservative principles and proven experience.

“I am proud to call Marion County my home,” he said. “As a conservative, I will fight to defend our faith, protect the unborn, safeguard our Second Amendment rights, and stop the liberal agenda from eroding our Kentucky values. We need less government in our lives, lower taxes, and leaders who will stand up for our small towns, farmers, and working families.”

Mudd currently serves as executive director of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association, where he has led efforts to expand access to healthcare, strengthen independent pharmacies, and advocate for common-sense reforms.

Mudd is co-owner of Hometown Pharmacy of Springfield and has experience operating multiple small businesses. Mudd has also been active in civic and community leadership.

He is a graduate of Leadership Kentucky (Class of 2023), former president of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club, and a past board member of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. In recognition of his leadership in his profession, he was named Kentucky Pharmacist of the Year in 2022.

“As your State Senator, I will work to keep government accountable, defend our conservative values, and stand up for the hardworking families of Central Kentucky,” he said.

-30-