Obituary: Anna Mae Aldridge, 85, Bardstown

Anna Mae Aldridge, 85, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was born in Bardstow to the late Shelby and Edna Aldridge Tuesday, July 9, 1940.

When Anna wasn’t watching tv she loved making trips to the casino boat. She liked horses and tended to hers over the years. She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Rogers; and one great-grandson, Curtis Mejia.

She is survived by one son, Curtis McKinney (Judy); one sister, Rubel McKinney (Elwood); one brother, Harold Aldridge (Theresa); two grandchildren, Brent McKinney (April) and Hannah McKinney; five great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with Bro. Scott Roberts officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery. Service times will be updated Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of arrangements.

