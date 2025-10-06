Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Gray Simmons, 90, Bardstown

Paul Gray Simmons, 90, of Bardstown, formerly of Lebanon Junction, died Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at his home.

He was born June 3, 1935, in LaFayette, Tenn., to Raymond and Bertha Gustine Burgett Simmons.

He was a member of Dennie Memorial United Methodist Church and was a delivery man for Ferrell Gas.

He was preceded in death by two wives, Betty Waters Simmons and Dorothy Ailene Highbaugh Simmons; one son, Richard Paul Simmons; his parents, Raymond and Bertha Simmons; two sisters, Ruth Klapper and Annette Arnold; three brothers, Willard Simmons, Jerry Simmons and Bill Simmons.

Survivors include four daughters, Jacki Curtsinger (Billy), Shirley Wilson, Teresa McEwen (Doug) and Honey Blatz; two sons, Joseph Scott Simmons (Annette) and Mike Miller; one sister, Betty Sue Dallas (Hollis); one brother, Johnny Simmons (Judy); 14 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial was in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction was in charge of arrangements.



