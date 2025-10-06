Posted by admin

Obituary: Jo Ann Stivers, 85, Bardstown

Jo Ann Stivers, 85, of Bardstown, died Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Taylorsville to the late John William and Georgia Lee Drake Manica. She was a homemaker, loved her animals and was a member of the Nelson County Homemakers Club. She was a member of Cox’s Creek Baptist Church.

JO ANN STIVERS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stivers; and one daughter, Nicole Stivers.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharlene Hall and Yolanda (Andre) Farley, both of Louisville; two sons, William (Argerrine) Stivers and Gregory Stivers, both of Louisville; four grandchildren, Quinton Smith, SharQuita Hall, Natalia (Bubacarr) Jallow, and Natachaya Stivers; and six great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Bratcher officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-