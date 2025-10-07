Posted by admin

Obituary: Stephen ‘Steve O’ Edward, 61, Bloomfield

Stephen “Steve O” Edward, 61, of Bloomfield, died Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. He was born Sept. 13, 1964, in Harbor City, Calif. He was an active member and volunteer at the American Legion Bloomfield Post 288 and was an officer in the post. He also enjoyed traveling.

STEPHEN “STEVE O” EDWARD

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmond and Jeanne Edward.

He is survived by one brother, David Edward of La Grange; one aunt, the Rev. Ruth Gnagy of Waverly, Ohio; eight nieces and nephews, Paul Edward of Los Angeles, Sylvia Edward of Chicago, Elizabeth Edward of Milwaukee, Luke Edward of Denver, Peter Edward of Cleveland, Bethany Edward and Sarabeth Edward, both of La Grange; his longtime girlfriend, Tina Hutchins; and several cousins and American Legion Bloomfield Post 288 family.

The remembrance service is noon Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at the Bloomfield American Legion Post 288 in Bloomfield.

A family memorial is Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Waverly Ohio.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-