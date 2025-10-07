Posted by admin

Obituary: Dixie P. Hibbs, 83, Bardstown

Dixie P. Hibbs, 83, of Bardstown, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 12, 1942, to Bill and Christine Boblitt Polley.

She was the first of two daughters. She excelled in school and developed her love for reading as a child. She was a 1959 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School.

On June 20, 1959, she married Franklin Hibbs Jr., her beloved husband and together they had three children: Franklin, III (“Frankie”); Laura; and Stephen, all graduates of Bardstown High School where their father served on the school Board for decades.

She was deeply devoted to community service and the City of Bardstown. She recognized the importance of both preserving the city’s rich history and advancing it forward. To that end, she was a member of the Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Bourbon Hall of Fame Committee, and the mission committee at Nazareth, with whom she traveled to Belize in 2012 to participate in building a home for a local family.

She led the renovation of six significant properties, including Anatok, Flaget Hall and Spalding Hall. She also led efforts to develop the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History and to preserve Wickland – The Home of Three Governors – and served as caretaker for that property for several years while it was open for tourists and special events.

On any given day, you could find her being quoted in local newspapers, greeting visitors at the welcome center, presenting at local schools and libraries, or directing a tour bus, telling others about the rich history of the city she loved.

In fact, her passion for history led her to author and publish 17 books and more than 20 articles on local and regional history.

Ahead of her time, she served as a city councilwoman for 19 years and was elected Bardstown’s first female Mayor in 2002. Having served as a board member for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, as well as a vendor, and written about the history of bourbon in this area, she was also the first woman to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. She was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1992 and inducted into the Nelson County Hall of Fame in 2008.

Shortly before her death, the Kentucky Heritage Council recognized Dixie with the Ida Lee Willis Memorial Service to Preservation Award in Frankfort, and the City of Bardstown issued a proclamation recognizing her lifetime of service, leadership, and preservation efforts.

Her love for the community was only outmatched by her love for and devotion to her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Christine Polley; her husband, Franklin; her son Franklin Hibbs III; and one nephew, John Taylor.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Gilkerson (Ron) of Nicholasville; one son, Stephen Hibbs (Kim Wheatley) of Bardstown; one sister, Marie (Gehrig) Taylor; eight grandchildren, Adam McKay, Stephen Hibbs Jr. (Megan), Johnathan Hibbs (Anna), Franklin Hibbs IV, (Alexandra), Isaac (“Ike”) Hahn-Hibbs, Julie Kirkpatrick (Brad), Grant Gilkerson (Jenny), and Aidan Wheatley; 15 great-grandchildren Alyssa Miller, Harper Hibbs, Ryder Hibbs, Remy Hibbs, Izzy Hibbs, Harrison Hibbs, Margot Hibbs, Taylor Carney, Elijah Jones, Lily Dixon, Logan Kirkpatrick, Sophie Gilkerson, Ben Gilkerson, Anna Gilkerson, and Emma Gilkerson; two nieces Debra Taylor Tee (Mike), and Dana Skaggs (Buzz); and beloved in-laws and great-nephews and great-nieces.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, with an evening prayer service, and 9-10:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, followed by a graveside service.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Bardstown Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, Bardstown United Methodist Church, and the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Missions programs.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

