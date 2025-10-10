Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenny Carey, 73, Bardstown

Kenny Carey, 73, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at his home. He was a retired truck driver. He was a great guitar player, and he was a founding member of Kenny Carey and The Boogiegrass Band, spreading their music as far as northern Ohio and as far south to Savannah, Ga. He also was a car enthusiast and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Dorothy Mae Hagan Carey; one brother, Pat Carey; and one brother-in-law, Edgar Waldridge.

He is survived by one son, Ken Carey (Leslie); four sisters, Maryann Waldridge, Donna May (Jim) Snellen, Joyce (Doug) Wallingford and Nora Carey; one brother, Louis Danny Carey; three grandchildren, Waylon, Breaunna and Layla all of Loretto; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a special thanks to his sister, Joyce.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home. Burial is at a later date in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Kosair Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

